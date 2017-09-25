Inmate dies in riot at California Men's Colony

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said one inmate died and nine others were wounded in what's being called a "large-scale" riot at the California Men's Colony at that started at 10:53 on Sunday morning.



The CDCR said 25-year-old Matthew Cook and the nine other inmates were transported to an outside hospital after suffering from stab wounds during the riot. Cook died a little after 1 PM.

The riot involved over 160 inmates and took place in the medium security part of the prison. Colony staff attempted to disperse the riot with 40 mm "less-than-lethal" bullets and "chemical agents."

The CDCR said Colony staff is investigating the matter, while inmate movement is "limited" for the time being.