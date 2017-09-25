Related Program: 
KCBX News

Inmate dies in riot at California Men's Colony

By 17 minutes ago
  • Google Maps

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said one inmate died and nine others were wounded in what's being called a "large-scale" riot at the California Men's Colony at that started at 10:53 on Sunday morning. 

 The CDCR said 25-year-old Matthew Cook and the nine other inmates were transported to an outside hospital after suffering from stab wounds during the riot. Cook died a little after 1 PM. 

The riot involved over 160 inmates and took place in the medium security part of the prison. Colony staff attempted to disperse the riot with 40 mm "less-than-lethal" bullets and "chemical agents." 

  

The CDCR said Colony staff is investigating the matter, while inmate movement is "limited" for the time being.

Tags: 
California Men's Colony
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Related Content

Prison realignment is turning SLO County golf course brown

By KCBX Newsroom May 11, 2016
Dairy Creek Golf Course Facebook Page

A golf course in San Luis Obispo County is turning brown, not because of the drought, but because of a change to California’s prison system. 

Report: California Men's Colony not giving inmates full religious rights

By Randol White & KCBX News Staff Jul 14, 2015
State of California

Prisoners at the California Men's Colony have not been receiving their full rights when it comes to religious services according to a report released Tuesday, July 14th.