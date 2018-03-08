Individual Acts and Collective Solutions to Climate Change

Broadcast date: 3/8/2018

SunWork Renewable Energy Projects is a small 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to help make solar more affordable and widespread with the help of trained volunteers. SunWork pushes to change the shape of our energy landscape, they do this by providing opportunities to individuals to make a meaningful impact on the environmental problems we face as a community. SunWork’s philosophy is to empower people to tackle renewable energy opportunities.

Join Fred Monroe as he speaks with guests Tom Kabat, SunWork volunteer and board member, Saoirse Wendy, SunWork volunteer and a Corpsmember of the California Conservation Corps in San Luis Obispo and a homeowner who recently installed solar with SunWork, Linda Seeley of Los Osos. They’ll discuss how they strive to install solar electricity systems more inexpensively, to allow more people to afford these systems, to spread solar power widely – through the resource of the actions of individuals

