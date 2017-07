A new fire has broken out near Lake Cachuma, and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office issued an immediate evacuation for the Highway 154 corridor.

"Leave now. An Evacuation Warning is issued for Paradise Road and West Camino Cielo," said an email alert sent out by Santa Barbara County at 3:12 p.m. on Saturday. "Prepare to leave. If you feel threatened or have special needs leave now. Hwy 154 is closed."