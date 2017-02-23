How women entrepreneurs are changing the business landscape

Broadcast date: 2/23/17

The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) was founded in 1975 to open doors for women entrepreneurs by transforming public policy and influencing opinion makers. In the beginning, there were twelve women business owners who met informally in the D.C. area to share information about federal contracts, access to capital and other issues related to their businesses. Since then it has become a unified voice of over 10.1 million women-owned businesses in the United States representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. Find out how NAWBO propels women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of power worldwide.

Join host Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with three remarkable business owners from NAWBO, the National Association of Women Business Owners, Amber Wallace, current President-elect of the Santa Barbara chapter, Amber is owner of Dowitcher Designs, Mary Cravets, with the National Board, and owner of Mary Cravets Business Development in Atascadero, and Jamila Haseeb, Corporate Chair of the Central Coast California Chapter and owner of Apexx Consulting in San Luis Obispo as they discuss how women business owners are not only creating strong networks, but are having an impactful influence with policymakers in Sacramento, Washington DC and locally through the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO).

