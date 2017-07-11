How the Green Bay Packers came to be America’s only non-profit NFL franchise

A conversation with Brenda Krainik, with Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Candy Conard a guide at the Green Bay Packers' Lambeau Field.

Brenda Krainik and Candy Conard in Green Bay, Wisconsin share the back-story of how the Green Bay Packers came to be America’s only non-profit NFL team. More than 360,000 fans are ardent shareholders, and the concession stands at Lambeau Field are operated by local non-profit organizations. Brenda also shares insights about cool things to do and see in the little town of Green Bay—with the world’s most passionate football fans.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via:

Apple Podcast

NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

NPR One (APP)

player.fm

podcast.de (Germany)

blubrry.com

Follow Tom on Social Media

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin

Website