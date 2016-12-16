Homeless for the Holidays

Broadcast date: 12/22/16

While many on the Central Coast will be enjoying the warmth of the holidays over the next few weeks with family and friends, those that are homeless may be caught out in the cold. Although a 2015 Homeless Point-in-Time Census Report showed the number of homeless people in San Luis Obispo County has plunged since 2013 by 31 percent, homelessness is still a very real concern for many areas of SLO County, especially in the northern parts of the county where the problem has increased and services are lacking.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with Lauren Weir, SLO County Homeless Services Coordinator, Jim Patterson, President, ECHO (El Camino Homeless Organization) North County's Homeless Shelter, Lisa Fraser, Executive Director, Central Coast LINK as they discuss the unmet needs of the homeless population on the Central Coast.

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX and made possible through underwriting by Joan Gellert-Sargen.