Mayor john Dickert talks about the the City of Racine's economic model that's spurring new business ventures while driving employment with new jobs.

Racine Wisconsin is just 22 miles south of Milwaukee but it’s a world apart. Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, the town abounds with historic homes and a downtown that abounds with charm. Come along join outgoing mayor, John Dickert and discover how Racine is reinventing itself and attracting start-up businesses.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via:

Apple Podcast

NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

NPR One (APP)

Stitcher.com

player.fm

podcast.de (Germany)

blubrry.com

ivoox (Spain)

myTuner