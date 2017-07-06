Here are the hot jobs in this low unemployment economy

The June unemployment report is out today, and we're looking at which jobs are in demand in our near-full employment economy. How can you tell which occupations are hard to fill? One way is to see where employers are raising salaries to attract new workers. Pharmacy tech, registered nurse, software engineer, data scientist — if you’re in any of those fields, it’s a tight labor market, said economist Andrew Chamberlain at job site Glassdoor. And as online shopping ramps up, so does demand for warehouse workers and delivery drivers. And one more hot job? Recruiter. Because in a tight labor market, employers are looking for HR types to help them find the workers they need.

