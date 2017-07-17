Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Green Bay Wisconsin’s re-imagined riverfront "City Deck" spurred urban renaissance

By 1 minute ago

Green Bay, Wisconsin's City Deck redeveloped waterfront
Credit City of Green Bay Wisconsin

Not too long ago downtown Green Bay, Wisconsin’s downtown fronted on a blighted, industrial riverfront—that was not people friendly. Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay Inc., explains how the town’s waterfront City Deck redeveloped riverfront attracted an influx of new business ventures and urban dwellers into the heart of downtown.

Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director Downtown Green Bay Inc.
Credit Thomas Wilmer

John Pagel at Cannery Public Market, Green Bay Wisconsin
Credit Cannery Public Market

John Pagel and his family repurposed a circa-1917 Green Bay vegetable cannery that’s now the home of the bustling Cannery Public Market.

Highlights include a deli with loads of regionally sourced fresh produce, a meat market and 80-seat restaurant.

  1. The family has operated Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy in nearby Kewaunee, Wisconsin, one of Wisconsin’s largest family run dairies, for 70 years.

The Pagel family also runs Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese Company in Luxemburg, and Dairy Dreams in Casco, Wisconsin.

Cannery Public Market Hayloft restaurant space
Credit Cannery Public Market
Restored Meyer Theater downtown Green Bay Wisconsin
Credit Thomas Wilmer

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via: 

Apple Podcast

NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

NPR One (APP)

player.fm

 

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin

Website

Tags: 
Green Bay Wisconsin
Downtown Green Bay Inc.
Wisconsin Tourism
Jeff Merkis
NPR One

Related Content

How the Green Bay Packers came to be America’s only non-profit NFL franchise

By Jul 11, 2017
1919 Green Bay Packers team
www.packers.com

Brenda Krainik and Candy Conard in Green Bay, Wisconsin share the back-story of how the Green Bay Packers came to be America’s only non-profit NFL team. More than 360,000 fans are ardent shareholders, and the concession stands at Lambeau Field are operated by local non-profit organizations. Brenda also shares insights about cool things to do and see in the little town of Green Bay—with the world’s most passionate football fans.

Discover Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc and Green Bay sailboat charter

By Jul 14, 2017
USS Cobia at Wisconsin Martime Museum
Thomas Wilmer

The history and science of the Great Lakes maritime world is showcased at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc. Set appropriately on the shoreline of Lake Michigan, the hands-on museum is Wisconsin’s first Smithsonian Affiliate facility. Among the many interactive attractions that appeal to young and old alike is America’s most extensively restored WWII submarine USS Cobia anchored out front. Next up, join us onboard the charter motor sailboat Parlay in Sturgeon Bay with Captain Tom for a Cruise through Green Bay and Lake Michigan. 

In search of Wisconsin’s squeakiest, freshest fried cheese-curds

By Jul 15, 2017
Henning's Wisconsin Cheese logo stamped on a block of cheese
Thomas Wilmer

The Courthouse Pub in Manitowoc, Wisconsin does a thriving lunch and dinner trade, and it was their killer fried cheese curds that were mentioned by everyone who recommended the place. We’ll also stop in for visit at Henning’s Cheese factory in Kiel, Wisconsin—the source of the pub’s coveted fresh cheese curds.

Historic Racine, Wisconsin—a model for energizing the Heartland of America’s economic engine

By Jul 3, 2017
Stunningly beautiful homes abound in Racine, Wisconsin
Thomas Wilmer

Racine Wisconsin is just 22 miles south of Milwaukee but it’s a world apart. Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, the town abounds with historic homes and a downtown that abounds with charm. Come along join outgoing mayor, John Dickert and discover how Racine is reinventing itself and attracting start-up businesses.

Art & drama at Sturgeon Bay's Margaret Lockwood Gallery

By Jul 13, 2017
Allin Walker & Margaret Lockwood in their Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin gallery
Thomas Wilmer

Join Margaret Lockwood and her husband Allin Walker who have been involved in the Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin art scene for more than 25 years. Their new gallery in the heart of town also serves as the home to a local theater group in addition to showcasing paintings, ceramics, mobiles, jewelry and more.  

From California College of Arts & Crafts to Sturgeon Bay—one couple’s artistic journey

By Jul 10, 2017
Glass art on display at Popelka Trenchard Glass studio in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin
Thomas Wilmer

Join nationally known artists Stephanie Trenchard and Jeremy Popelka in their Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin studio for a conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer. Stephanie and Jeremy share their personal philosophies, and their passion for creating distinctive blown and cut glass sculptures, jewelry and fine art paintings.