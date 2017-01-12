Broadcast date: 1/19/17

An institution in San Luis Obispo County, the Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville has been presenting live professional theatre on the Central Coast, five nights a week, year-round, for more than 40 years. Performed in a classic melodramatic style, with patrons encouraged to cheer the hero and boo the villain, an evening at the Melodrama promises affordable fun and laughs for all ages.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with Dan Schultz, the Artistic Director, as well as others with The Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville as they discuss its long history on the Central Coast and impact on the community through its economic and cultural value. We invite you to join the conversation.

