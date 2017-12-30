Fresh Air Weekend: Margo Price; The Best Books Of 2017; 'Rethinking Infidelity'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Margo Price Sings About The Heartache And Beauty Of Small-Town America: Growing up in Aledo, Ill., the singer-songwriter longed to live somewhere "more romantic." Then she moved away and her outlook changed: "Now, when I go back, I see the beauty in it."

Maureen Corrigan Picks Books To Close Out A Chaotic 2017: Fresh Air's book critic says her 2017 list is chaotic in a good way. "These books zing off in all directions: They're fresh, unruly and dismissive of the canned and contrived."

As Marriage Standards Change, A Therapist Recommends 'Rethinking Infidelity': Esther Perel has spent the past six years focusing on couples who are dealing with infidelity. "It's never been easier to cheat — and it's never been more difficult to keep a secret," she says.

