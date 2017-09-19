Frank Lloyd Wright’s Madison Unitarian Meeting House transformed American church architecture

March Schweitzer talks about Frank Lloyd Wright's Madison Unitarian Meeting house architectural design and the dark side of the legendary architect.

March Schweitzer talks about the First Unitarian Society’s Meeting House in Madison, Wisconsin. Designed by parishioner Frank Lloyd Wright in 1946 and completed in 1951, his radical design served to transform 20th Century Church architecture. Schweitzer also talks about Frank Lloyd Wrong—a moniker earned via a heartless side of Wright’s personality.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via:

Apple Podcast

NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

NPR One (APP)

player.fm

Google Plus

mixcloud

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin

Website