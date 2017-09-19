Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Madison Unitarian Meeting House transformed American church architecture

By

Frank Lloyd Wright's Madison Unitarian Meeting House designed in 1946 and completed in 1951
Credit Thomas Wilmer

March Schweitzer talks about the First Unitarian Society’s Meeting House in Madison, Wisconsin. Designed by parishioner Frank Lloyd Wright in 1946 and completed in 1951, his radical design served to transform 20th Century Church architecture. Schweitzer also talks about Frank Lloyd Wrong—a moniker earned via a heartless side of Wright’s personality.

Madison Unitarian Meeting House front facade
Credit Thomas Wilmer
Classic Frank Lloyd Wright elements at Madison Unitarian Meeting House
Credit Thomas Wilmer
Madison Unitarian Meeting House National Historic Site recognition
Credit Thomas Wilmer

Visit Madison
Wisconsin Tourism
Madison Unitarian Meeting House
March Schweitzer
Madison, Wisconsin's Farmer's Market attracts 20K fans weekly

By Sep 4, 2017
Madison, Wisconsin's weekly Farmer's Market attacks more than 20,000 people every week throughout the summer season
Thomas Wilmer

Dane County’s weekly Farmers Market attracts more than 20,000 people during the height of the summer season, but it’s a year-round affair. With more than 275 vendors, more than 150 set up shop weekly. The market is much more than just a place to shop for fresh Wisconsin produce, it’s an epic place to socialize and bring the entire family. Tom Wilmer visits with Market Manager Sarah Elliott  at the Wisconsin State Capital Square in downtown Madison, Wisconsin  for the inside scoop.

Madison, Wisconsin’s historic Edgewater Hotel--a bellwether for America’s hospitality industry

By Sep 1, 2017
The lakefront dock at The Edegwater Hotel in Madison where boaters tie up for free
Thomas Wilmer

It’s no accident that The Edgewater is Madison, Wisconsin's only Four Diamond hotel. Come along and discover why The Edgewater is a bellwether and trendsetter for America’s hospitality industry. 