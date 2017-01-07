Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Foo Foo Festival--showcasing Pensacola Florida’s art, culture, and entertainment

By 32 seconds ago
Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Science on the Streets of Pensacola Florida
Credit Julie Henning

Join correspondent Julie Henning in Pensacola, Florida during the last weekend of the 2016 Foo Foo Festival. An anchor event each fall in Pensacola, Florida, the Blue Angel’s Homecoming Show signals the end of the tourism season and a time of milder temperatures and fewer crowds across the entire panhandle. 

Blue Angels perform above Pensacola, Florida
Credit Julie Henning

For residents of Escambia County, it’s also a time to celebrate community and diversity in arts, culture, and entertainment during Foo Foo Fest.

A whimsical name for a whimsical festival, the expression foo foo originated on a 19th century naval vessel; a foo foo was an impromptu gathering of musicians aboard the ship. One seaman would ask another, “Are you going to the foo foo?”

Today’s Foo Foo Festival seeks to re-create a similar gathering of artists by tapping into the talent of local actors, singers, authors, chefs, storytellers, and dancers join ranks with the many musicians in the foo foo crew.

A twelve-day festival with events and activities across the entire country, Foo Foo Fest celebrates the talents of local actors, musicians, singers, authors, chefs, storytellers, and performers.

Henning visits with five 2016 ACE grant recipients: Megan Pratt with the Pensacola MESS Hall, local artists Ashton Howard and Evan Levin, Jessica Morgan with the Pensacola Lighthouse and Museum, and Gerald Hall with the Pensacola Big Green EggFest.

Women who kept the light
Credit Julie Henning

Scheduled around the Blue Angel’s homecoming air show, the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival, and the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival, Foo Foo Fest helps to fill in gaps in vacation itineraries, giving visitors options for extending their stay. 

To help reach this goal, local non-profit Art, Culture and Entertainment (or ACE) disseminates over $300,000 in grant money back to the community.

In 2016, over forty applications were received, with twenty-two recipients ranging from Ballet Pensacola to the African American Heritage Society, Clean Energy Fest, and the Pensacola Waterfront Mission.

Unique in their own way, each project or event impacts the greater Pensacola in a way that gives something back to the greater community.

Official dates for the 2017 Foo Foo Festival will be announced on http://www.foofoofest.com/ in March. Plan the rest of your vacation itinerary, including lodging options at https://www.visitpensacola.com/.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via: 

Follow Tom on Social Media

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin

Keywords: Pensacola, Florida, Panhandle, Foo Foo Festival, Escambia County, Blue Angels, Fest, Gulf Coast, Community, Art, Culture, Entertainment, Music, Beach, Beach Vacation

Tags: 
Foo Foo Festival
Gulf Coast
Blue Angels
Pensacola Florida
NPR One

Related Content

Exploring 2,000 year old Chinese village of Pingle in Sichuan Province

By 14 hours ago
Typical streetscape in Pingle Ancient Town China
Thomas Wilmer

Less than two hours from Chengdu in Southwestern China is the 2,000 year-old riverfront village of Pingle. Long ago it was a first stop on the fabled Southern Silk Road that stretched for five thousand miles from Chengdu to the Mediterranean. Come along and join my Chengdu based friend Mavis Liu Mei and Tiffiny Shi Shi as we explore Pingle Ancient Town.

California Central Coast's Secret Season--discover Cambria and Morro Bay mid-winter getaways

By Dec 19, 2016
Morro Bay's back bay estuary at sunset
Thomas Wilmer

January and February is when hotel occupancy, restaurant patronage, and tourists visiting the Central Coast is at a low ebb. Throughout the San Luis Obispo Countt, January is “Restaurant Month” with ample offerings of two-for-one dinners, and other hard to pass up deals. Many hotels offer overnight stays far below posted rates.

Giant Panda Research facility in Chengdu China explored

By Dec 20, 2016
Giant Panda Research Base isa bamboo paradise
Thomas Wilmer

The Giant Panda is revered by not only the Chinese, but kids and adults alike around the world. The Chinese have long used the Giant Panda as a diplomatic ambassador of friendship. Correspondent Tom Wilmer explores the Giant Panda Research Base facility in Chengdu, China with locals Mavis Liu Mei and Tiffany Shi Shi.