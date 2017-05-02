Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Fishing for Success: making the girls of Newfoundland the future of the fishery

By Rebekah Nolan 11 minutes ago
  • Leo Hearn filleting a cod at The Island Rooms in Petty Harbour
    View Slideshow 1 of 11
    Leo Hearn filleting a cod at The Island Rooms in Petty Harbour
    Rebekah Nolan
  • Salt Cod. This has been the traditional way of preparing fish in Newfoundland for hundreds of years
    View Slideshow 2 of 11
    Salt Cod. This has been the traditional way of preparing fish in Newfoundland for hundreds of years
    Rebekah Nolan
  • Some of the cod caught by girls in the Girls Who Fish Program
    View Slideshow 3 of 11
    Some of the cod caught by girls in the Girls Who Fish Program
    Rebekah Nolan
  • Arielle Przybysz, one of the girls in the Girls Who Fish Program. She is holding fresh fillets from the cod that she caught, and a gyotaku painting of her fish
    View Slideshow 4 of 11
    Arielle Przybysz, one of the girls in the Girls Who Fish Program. She is holding fresh fillets from the cod that she caught, and a gyotaku painting of her fish
    Rebekah Nolan
  • Kimberley Orren helping with Gyotaku.
    View Slideshow 5 of 11
    Kimberley Orren helping with Gyotaku.
    Rebekah Nolan
  • Gyotaku is the Japanese art of fish painting. Fishermen trace over the spots and body of the fish as a way to record their catch.
    View Slideshow 6 of 11
    Gyotaku is the Japanese art of fish painting. Fishermen trace over the spots and body of the fish as a way to record their catch.
    Rebekah Nolan
  • Beautiful sunset over The Harvey, a Traditional fishing ground just off the coast of Petty Harbour. In the corner you can see Kimberely Orren using a traditional handling.
    View Slideshow 7 of 11
    Beautiful sunset over The Harvey, a Traditional fishing ground just off the coast of Petty Harbour. In the corner you can see Kimberely Orren using a traditional handling.
    Rebekah Nolan
  • The View of the harbour from Leo Hearn’s fishing boa
    View Slideshow 8 of 11
    The View of the harbour from Leo Hearn’s fishing boa
    Rebekah Nolan
  • A sign in Petty Harbour advertising local fishermen who you can buy Cod Fillets and Salt Cod from during the Food Fishery.
    View Slideshow 9 of 11
    A sign in Petty Harbour advertising local fishermen who you can buy Cod Fillets and Salt Cod from during the Food Fishery.
    Rebekah Nolan
  • Small fishing boats in Petty Harbour
    View Slideshow 10 of 11
    Small fishing boats in Petty Harbour
    Rebekah Nolan
  • A mural in Petty Harbour showcasing the community’s fishing heritage
    View Slideshow 11 of 11
    A mural in Petty Harbour showcasing the community’s fishing heritage
    Rebekah Nolan

Reporter Rebekah Nolan holding up a three foot-long cod fish that was caught by Kimberley Orren
Credit Leo Hearn

Associate Producer Rebekah Nolan says, Newfoundland’s identity has always been tied to the fishery.

It is the thing that brought the first settlers from England and Ireland about 400 years ago, and it continues to be a vital part of the province’s economy.

What was initially a local and sustainable industry, transformed to an industrialized megalith that was feeding people all over the world.

This change, along with other environmental and political factors, eventually lead to the Cod Moratorium in 1992.

The moratorium was a tragedy for both the Newfoundland economy, and way of life. The fishery used to be accessible to everyone, and it formed a vital part of the Newfoundlander identity.

Today, most people are only allowed to fish a few weeks out of the year, during what is known locally as the Food Fishery. The heavy regulations have made it hard to pass on the traditional fishing practices of Newfoundland to the Province’s youth.

Kimberley Orren, of The Island Rooms of Petty Harbour, has started a program dedicated to teaching the children of Newfoundland about traditional ways of fishing.

She has stepped into the role of tradition bearer, passing on the traditional knowledge that the kids would have learned from their parents and grandparents if they had lived before the moratorium.

More recently she has started a program called Girls Who Fish, focused on getting girls and women more involved in the fishery. 
 

facebook FishingForSuccess

Twitter Island Rooms

Tags: 
Newfoundland
Fishing Moratorium
Fishing
NPR podcast
CBC

Related Content

From mine closure to reinvention: A story of Bell Island Newfoundland

By Rebekah Nolan Feb 4, 2017
Underground in the Bell Island Mine Tour
Marshall Oxtoby

Bell Island is located in Conception Bay, Newfoundland. It has a real outport feel to it--sleepy and intimate. It’s the kind of place that still has radio bingo, and where people know each other by name.  From 1895 to 1966 Bell Island was one of the world’s largest suppliers of iron ore. In the spring of 1966 the mines were closed for good, devastating the island’s economy. In the late 1990’s Bell Island turned to tourism as a way to revitalize its economy.

Toronto's Bloor West Village-a model revitalization showcase

By Dec 29, 2016
one of the fruit and flower shops on the north end of Bloor West village
Marshall Oxtoby

Rebekah Nolan reports from Bloor West Village, a small community of shops on the west end of Toronto. Initially home to the heart of the city’s Ukrainian community, Bloor West Village is now a multicultural hub. This enclave of mom and pop shops has existed since the 1920s and has a definite small town feel to it. 