Related Program: 
KCBX News

Firefighters restraining Parkfield fire at 1,816 acres

By Greta Mart 3 hours ago
  • The Parkfield Fire burning on Saturday night.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    The Parkfield Fire burning on Saturday night.
    Sophia Mathews/@MsPhias
  • John Mackey sent KCBX this photo taken from Mission Lane in San Miguel on Sunday. He says there are "still lots of units on standby in town," but the "worst seems over."
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    John Mackey sent KCBX this photo taken from Mission Lane in San Miguel on Sunday. He says there are "still lots of units on standby in town," but the "worst seems over."
    John Mackey

On the same afternoon the Whittier Fire ignited near a summer camp in Santa Barbara County, another fire broke out east of San Miguel, on the border of rural eastern Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties.

UPDATE 7/9/17 1:40 a.m.: CalFire reports the fire has burned 1,816 acres and is 60 percent contained. Firefighters have stopped forward spread.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m. on Vineyard Canyon Road, west of the small town of Parkfield.

As of Sunday morning, the fire has burned 1,500 acres and CalFire said it is 30 percent contained. Evacuation warnings and orders have been lifted.

Tags: 
San Miguel
Parkfield
#parkfieldfire
Fire
San Luis Obispo County
Monterey County

Related Content

Alamo Fire moving at 'dangerous speed,' says CalFire

By Greta Mart Jul 7, 2017
Courtesy of SLO City Fire/@SLO_City_Fire

A wildfire burning out of control east of Santa Maria has closed Highway 166 and firefighters say it's moving at a dangerous speed. The Alamo Fire spread from 500 acres in size to 3000 acres in the span of an hour late Friday afternoon. On Saturday morning, it had doubled to 6000 acres and ten percent contained. And by Sunday morning, the fire had grown to 24,000 acres, according to CalFire, and is still at 10 percent containment.

Update: Whittier Fire grows to 7800 acres burned

By Greta Mart & Bree Zender 23 hours ago
Bree Zender

The fire that broke out Saturday afternoon near Lake Cachuma grew to 7800 acres as of Sunday morning. Los Padres National Forest, Santa Barbara County and CalFire firefighters are working together to fight the Whittier Fire. According to Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason, the fire is estimated to be at five percent containment.