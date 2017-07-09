Firefighters restraining Parkfield fire at 1,816 acres

On the same afternoon the Whittier Fire ignited near a summer camp in Santa Barbara County, another fire broke out east of San Miguel, on the border of rural eastern Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties.

UPDATE 7/9/17 1:40 a.m.: CalFire reports the fire has burned 1,816 acres and is 60 percent contained. Firefighters have stopped forward spread.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m. on Vineyard Canyon Road, west of the small town of Parkfield.

As of Sunday morning, the fire has burned 1,500 acres and CalFire said it is 30 percent contained. Evacuation warnings and orders have been lifted.