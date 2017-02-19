Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin's maritime history

fully restored circa-1916 jug boat John Purvis on the docks at Door County Maritime Museum
Credit Tom WIlmer

Boat building has been a part of Sturgeon Bay’s fabric since the 1830s. During the first and second World Wars, hundreds of Naval and support vessels, including the legendary PT Boat were built here. In addition to boat building and repair, Sturgeon Bay is also a safe harbor during the midst of winter for the 1,000 foot-long lake freighters. The Door County Maritime Museum chronicles and showcases the region’s nautical history. In addition to engaging displays and artifacts, the museum also maintains the fully restored 100 year-old MV John Purvis tugboat.

Join Adam Gronke the Maritime Museum’s Curator.

The ways at Sturgeon Bay's boat builders were chock full pumping our navel ships during WWII
Credit Door County Maritime Museum

