Exploring Northwest Arkansas with Jill Rohrbach

Jill Rohrbach
Credit Thomas Wilmer

Jill Rohrbach, a Travel Writer with Arkansas State Parks & Tourism, shares her insights and recommendations for experiencing Northwest Arkansas.

Jill talks about the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View and other cool destinations throughout the region. We’ll also tour through the majestic caves at Blanchard Springs Caverns, a short drive from Mountain View.

Blanchard Springs Caverns, Arkansas
Credit Thomas Wilmer

Guided walking tours through an active cavern system, featuring sparkling calcite formations, stalactites, stalagmites and columns. Two different trails for viewing. Wild Cave Tours available.

Ranked among the 10 most outstanding in North America, it’s the only developed cave system operated by the U.S. Forest Service. Open all year, with a restricted tour schedule during the winter months. Visitor Center with gift shop, books, maps, educational material. Tour reservations: www.recreation.gov

