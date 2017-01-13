Exploring Mount Emei One of China's Four Sacred Mountains

A visit to Mount Emei in Sichuan Province, one of Four Sacred Mountains in China with guide Liu Mei

A two-hour drive from the buzzing metropolis of Chengdu in Southeastern China is Mount Emei, one of four Sacred Buddhist Mountains. The mammoth mountain is home to 11 Taoist Temple complexes dating back more than 1,600 years, with a total of more than 30 Buddhist Temple complexes. China’s first Buddhist Temple was built atop Mount Emei in the 1st Century C.E. Come along and join my friend Miu Mei as we explore Mount Emei.

As a foreigner it is a unique experience to explore a destination that’s just as awe inspiring as Yosemite National Park--but markedly different due to the homogeneity of the tourists. For every thousand tourists encountered we saw no more than four or five Westerners or Europeans.

This is a popular destination for Chinese tourists from all parts of the country. Some come specifically to explore the roots of their Buddhist faith while others make the trek as a long awaited family holiday experience.

Once the word gets out to the adventure and cultural travelers around the world this sacred mountain will become a bucket-list Grand Tour destination for visitors from all quarters of the globe.

