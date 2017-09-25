Engaging social media platforms to promote your business

Rock Harbor Marketing owner and social media marketer, Travis Ford, based in Morro Bay, California talks about the current social media landscape and how to manage the multiplicity of business options--from the best social business platform to scheduling posts.
Travis kicked off his media career in 2004 at a Bakersfield broadcast television station.
After seven years in the advertising dept., a small online start-up called "the Facebook" grabbed his attention, and it's been a wild ride ever since.
Six years ago he launched, Rock Harbor Marketing, specializing in assisting small/medium size businesses and local tourism destinations navigate the social landscape.
