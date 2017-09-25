Related Programs: 
Engaging social media platforms to promote your business

Endless options to promote your business or organization
Rock Harbor Marketing owner and social media marketer, Travis Ford, based in Morro Bay, California talks about the current social media landscape and how to manage the multiplicity of business options--from the best social business platform to scheduling posts. 

Tom Wilmer (Left) visits with Travis Ford in the studio for a KCBX/NPR.ORG/iTunes podcast about social media
Travis & Jen Ford owners of Rock Harbor Marketing in Morro Bay, California
Travis kicked off his media career in 2004 at a Bakersfield broadcast television station.

After seven years in the advertising dept., a small online start-up called "the Facebook" grabbed his attention, and it's been a wild ride ever since.

Six years ago he launched, Rock Harbor Marketing, specializing in assisting small/medium size businesses and local tourism destinations navigate the social landscape.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer winner of the 2016, 2015, 2013 Lowell Thomas award
Credit SATW Foundation

