Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

El Rancho Inn offers SFO air travelers rare Bay Area Park & Fly option

By 29 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Best Western El Rancho Inn, Millbrae, California
Credit El Rancho Inn

A conversation with Art Schwass, General Manager at the Best Western Plus El Rancho in Millbrae, California. Schwass talks about the rapidly transforming hotel industry, competition from Air B&B, the growth of international independent travelers, and the explosive growth of online bookings. Schwass also talks about hotel’s Park & fly Program where guests receive up to 14 days free parking.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via: 

Follow Tom on Social Media

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin

Credit SATW Foundation

Related Content

Chinese tourists poised to soon become California Central Coast's #1 international demographic

By Dec 14, 2016
Hearst Castle, San Simeon is one of the top draws for tourists from China
Thomas Wilmer

Ten years ago, Chinese tourists visiting the Central Coast was a blip on the screen. Today, China is the number two inbound demographic, close behind Canada and Mexico. It’s anticipated that Chinese tourists will soon become number one demographic. Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Chuck Davison, President and CEO of Visit San Luis Obispo County about the explosive growth and distinctive cultural dynamics of visitors from China. 