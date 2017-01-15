El Rancho Inn offers SFO air travelers rare Bay Area Park & Fly option

A conversation with Art Schwass, General Manager at the Best Western Plus El Rancho in Millbrae, California. Schwass talks about the rapidly transforming hotel industry, competition from Air B&B, the growth of international independent travelers, and the explosive growth of online bookings. Schwass also talks about hotel’s Park & fly Program where guests receive up to 14 days free parking.
