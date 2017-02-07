Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Driving green-tourism via electric charging stations in Door County, Wisconsin

By 40 minutes ago
Electric Vehicle charging station in Door County, Wisconsin
Credit Door County CVB

Jack Moneypenny, President of the Door County Visitors Bureau came up with a brilliant but simple plan that stimulates tourism while simultaneously minimizing the carbon footprint. Join Moneypenny as he shares his electric charging station vision that now serves as a model showcase for the future of ecologically sustainable regional tourism.      

Door County
Wisconsin Tourism
electric cars
