Driving green-tourism via electric charging stations in Door County, Wisconsin

Door County Visitors Bureau CEO Jack Moneypenny talks about the implementation of electric car charging stations and how this has served as an attractive tourism inducement

Jack Moneypenny, President of the Door County Visitors Bureau came up with a brilliant but simple plan that stimulates tourism while simultaneously minimizing the carbon footprint. Join Moneypenny as he shares his electric charging station vision that now serves as a model showcase for the future of ecologically sustainable regional tourism.

