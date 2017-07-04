Dream Maker--today a luxury charter yacht—long ago a WWII military Crash Boat hero

Rebecca Milkey introduces Kathy Leek who shares her passion for the historic WWII crash boat that is now leading a second life as a luxury charter yacht in Newport Beach, California.

There’s an elegant luxury charter yacht home ported in Newport Beach, California. One has to look closely at Dream Maker’s lines to realize that the vessel was long ago a WW II Army Air Corps Air/Sea Rescue vessel, that were often referred to as “Crash Boats”.

Today Hornblower Cruises operates Dream Maker as a popular charter vessel for wedding parties, corporate events, family reunions and more.

But this is a story about Dream Maker’s illustrious history and its ongoing relationship with WW II veterans—some who served as crew aboard Crash Boats. Come along and join Kathy Leek as she shares Dream Maker’s fascinating story.

