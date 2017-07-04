Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Dream Maker--today a luxury charter yacht—long ago a WWII military Crash Boat hero

By 1 hour ago

Historic luxury charter yacht Dream Maker berthed in Newport Beach, California
Credit Thomas Wilmer

There’s an elegant luxury charter yacht home ported in Newport Beach, California. One has to look closely at Dream Maker’s lines to realize that the vessel was long ago a WW II Army Air Corps Air/Sea Rescue vessel, that were often referred to as “Crash Boats”.

Today Hornblower Cruises operates Dream Maker as a popular charter vessel for wedding parties, corporate events, family reunions and more.

But this is a story about Dream Maker’s illustrious history and its ongoing relationship with WW II veterans—some who served as crew aboard Crash Boats. Come along and join Kathy Leek as she shares Dream Maker’s fascinating story.

Kathy Leek and Tom Wilmer aboard M.V. Dream Maker in Newport Beach, California
Credit Hornblower Cruises
NPR/Apple podcasts album art
Credit Kornreich Design, San Luis Obispo

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via: 

Apple Podcast

NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

NPR One (APP)

Stitcher.com

player.fm

podcast.de (Germany)

blubrry.com

ivoox (Spain)

myTuner

Follow Tom on Social Media

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin

Website

Thomas Wilmer winner of the 2016, 2015 & 2013 Lowell Thomas Award
Credit SATW Foundation

Tags: 
WW II crash boats
Hornblower Cruises
M.V. Dream Maker
Newport Beach
NPR One

Related Content

Mitigating gridlock via high-speed ferry service & the Morro Bay legacy of the yacht M.V. Mojo

By May 10, 2017
M.V. Mojo crashed in to a monster wave at the Morro Bay Harbor mouth January 28, 1978 sustaining major damage and injuries
Scott J. Redd

When Terry MacRae was a student at Cal Poly State University back in the early 1970’s he had no clue that the University’s learn by doing model would lead him on a life journey where he would eventually become the CEO of Hornblower Cruises. Considered the greenest fleet in America, Hornblower employs wind and solar technology and operates the largest small passenger-vessel operation in the country.   

MacRae shares his passion for the untapped potential of waterborne ferry transportation as a viable commuting option for not only San Francisco Bay but around America.

Marina del Rey sunset dinner cruises—an LA experience with a twist

By May 23, 2017
M.V. Entertainer home ported in Marina del Rey, California
Thomas Wilmer

Marina del Rey is in some respects a Southland best-kept-secret, as it’s often overshadowed by the glitz of Hollywood and the buzz of Disneyland. 

Circa-1918 Ringling Brothers circus magnate’s yacht lives on in Marina del Rey

By May 24, 2017
M.V. Zumbrota companionway
Thomas Wilmer

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Captain Chuck Myers aboard the historic M.V. Zumbrota, home ported today in Marina del Rey harbor.

Going Hollywood—on the water in Marina del Rey

By Jun 5, 2017
Hornblower Cruises M.V. Entertainer Marina del Ray
Thomas Wilmer

Marina del Rey in LA County is one of the largest man made marinas in the world. It’s the home of multi-million dollar luxury yachts to a flotilla of sailboats and powerboats, and funky live-aboards.

Hollywood and its stars have maintained a love affair with Marina del Rey for decades, not only to sip and savor and hide out--but to utilize the locale as a film location for untold movies and TV shows.

Cancer fundraiser cruises aboard John Wayne’s yacht in Newport Beach

By May 3, 2017
John Wayne aboard the Wild Goose
Hornblower Cruises

If Hollywood icon, John Wayne were still alive he’d be 110 years old this month--but the revered yacht the Wild Goose a converted WWII minesweeper lives on, home ported in Newport Beach, California.

Join Tom Wilmer for a journey of discovery aboard the yacht Wild Goose.

In celebration of John Wayne’s birthday there’s an assortment of festivities and special cruises offered to the public.

Marina de Rey’s WaterBus—Los Angeles County's E-ticket ride for $1

By Jun 13, 2017
LA County's WaterBus in Marina del Rey
Hornblower Cruises

LA County’s WaterBus is and ideal way to experience Marina del Rey harbor—the second largest man-  made yacht harbor in the world. 