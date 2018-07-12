Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Dolphins serve as environmental educators on Hawaii’s Big Island

By 1 hour ago

Dolphin Quest at Hilton Waikoloa Village on Hawaii’s Kohala Coast serves as a memorable educational experience for resort guests. But Dolphin Quest’s unsung program is educational field trips for Hawaii’s school children. 

Kids experience hands-on lessons in animal care, marine biology, conservation, and an exhilarating “hand-to-fin” dolphin encounter, says Jackie Milligan, Education Specialist at Dolphin Quest. She talks with Tom Wilmer about the invaluable life lessons the bottlenose dolphins teach the kids.

