Discovering Magical Madison, Wisconsin from arts, culture, and cuisine to cool things to do and see

By 5 hours ago

Wisconsin's state capital shines as the centerpiece of Madison
Credit Thomas Wilmer

Tom Wilmer and his associate, Annita Thomas from Atlanta Georgia visit with Diane Morganthaler, Executive Vice President of the Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau. Diane shares a litany of cool things to do and see for the entire family. 

Many of Madison’s attractions are free, including the Henry Vilas Zoo, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Concerts on the Square, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, and Wisconsin State Capital tours.

