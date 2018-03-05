Discovering Magical Madison, Wisconsin from arts, culture, and cuisine to cool things to do and see

Diane Morganthaler, Executive Vice President of the Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau shares her passion and insights about Wisconsin's capital city.

Tom Wilmer and his associate, Annita Thomas from Atlanta Georgia visit with Diane Morganthaler, Executive Vice President of the Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau. Diane shares a litany of cool things to do and see for the entire family.

Many of Madison’s attractions are free, including the Henry Vilas Zoo, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Concerts on the Square, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, and Wisconsin State Capital tours.

