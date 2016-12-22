discovering the fine art of butler service at the St. Regis Princeville

Tom Wilmer visits with Stephanie Reid, the St. Regis Director of Public Relations and the resort’s Head Butler, Robert Ancheta for a tutorial in the art and science of butlerdom and conducted a hands-on art of Butler packing and unpacking of guest suitcases

When I first arrived I didn’t quite understand the reason why so many people rave about the Butler service that’s a standard compliment when you book a St. Regis Princeville suite accommodation. To unfurl the mystique behind the St. Regis’s premier Butler Service, I decided to meet with Stephanie Reid, the St. Regis Director of Public Relations and the resort’s Head Butler, Robert Ancheta for an in person tutorial in the art and science of butlerdom.

We met in one of the oceanfront suites where Robert shared his passion for pleasing his guests, and he also conducted a fascinating and informative hands-on art of Butler packing and unpacking of guest suitcases.

Ancheta provided insight as to why guests love this service so much—it maximizes their precious time savoring the resort and hanging out on the beach.

He also shared a few invaluable tips. Come along and join Stephanie Reid and the St. Regis's Head Butler Robert Ancheta.

The legacy of the St.Regis Princeville Kauai was nurtured more than a century ago by John Jacob Astor when he opened the illustrious St. Regis in New York City back in 1904.It was there that service was honed to a fine art, with attentive butlers to attend to your every whim.

