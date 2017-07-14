Discover Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc and Green Bay sailboat charter

Rolph Johnson CEO of the Wisconsin Maritime Museum talks about cool thing to see and experience at the museum. Followed by Captain Tom of the charter sailboat, "Parlay" as he takes on a sail through Green Bay, Wisconsin

The history and science of the Great Lakes maritime world is showcased at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc. Set appropriately on the shoreline of Lake Michigan, the hands-on museum is Wisconsin’s first Smithsonian Affiliate facility. Among the many interactive attractions that appeal to young and old alike is America’s most extensively restored WWII submarine USS Cobia anchored out front. Next up, join us onboard the charter motor sailboat Parlay in Sturgeon Bay with Captain Tom for a Cruise through Green Bay and Lake Michigan.

