Discover Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc and Green Bay sailboat charter

Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc
Credit Wisconsin Maritime Museum

The history and science of the Great Lakes maritime world is showcased at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc. Set appropriately on the shoreline of Lake Michigan, the hands-on museum is Wisconsin’s first Smithsonian Affiliate facility. Among the many interactive attractions that appeal to young and old alike is America’s most extensively restored WWII submarine USS Cobia anchored out front. Next up, join us onboard the charter motor sailboat Parlay in Sturgeon Bay with Captain Tom for a Cruise through Green Bay and Lake Michigan. 

Related Content

Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant in Sister Bay, Wisconsin—a community affair

By Feb 6, 2017
Al Johnson's Swedish Restuarant waitresses (1974)
Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant

Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant has been a family affair for more than 65 years. Scandinavian faire, from Swedish pancakes, to limpa bread, lingnonberries, and meatballs are house specialties. The structure is classic Old-World Norwegian design. Pre-built in Norway, the timbers were numbered, dismantled and shipped to Sister Bay on the Door Peninsula back in 1973. 

Historic Racine, Wisconsin—a model for energizing the Heartland of America’s economic engine

By Jul 3, 2017
Stunningly beautiful homes abound in Racine, Wisconsin
Thomas Wilmer

Racine Wisconsin is just 22 miles south of Milwaukee but it’s a world apart. Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, the town abounds with historic homes and a downtown that abounds with charm. Come along join outgoing mayor, John Dickert and discover how Racine is reinventing itself and attracting start-up businesses.

Driving green-tourism via electric charging stations in Door County, Wisconsin

By Feb 7, 2017
Electric Vehicle charging station in Door County, Wisconsin
Door County CVB

Jack Moneypenny, President of the Door County Visitors Bureau came up with a brilliant but simple plan that stimulates tourism while simultaneously minimizing the carbon footprint. Join Moneypenny as he shares his electric charging station vision that now serves as a model showcase for the future of ecologically sustainable regional tourism.      

How the Green Bay Packers came to be America’s only non-profit NFL franchise

By Jul 11, 2017
1919 Green Bay Packers team
www.packers.com

Brenda Krainik and Candy Conard in Green Bay, Wisconsin share the back-story of how the Green Bay Packers came to be America’s only non-profit NFL team. More than 360,000 fans are ardent shareholders, and the concession stands at Lambeau Field are operated by local non-profit organizations. Brenda also shares insights about cool things to do and see in the little town of Green Bay—with the world’s most passionate football fans.

Art & drama at Sturgeon Bay's Margaret Lockwood Gallery

By 23 hours ago
Allin Walker & Margaret Lockwood in their Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin gallery
Thomas Wilmer

Join Margaret Lockwood and her husband Allin Walker who have been involved in the Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin art scene for more than 25 years. Their new gallery in the heart of town also serves as the home to a local theater group in addition to showcasing paintings, ceramics, mobiles, jewelry and more.  

Ice fishing on Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin

By Feb 2, 2017
preparing to head out ice fishing on Sturgeon Bay
Thomas Wilmer

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with JJ Malvitz, the owner of JJ’s Guide Service for an exploration of the culture of Sturgeon Bay ice fishing on Sturgeon Bay in Door County, Wisconsin.  

From California College of Arts & Crafts to Sturgeon Bay—one couple’s artistic journey

By Jul 10, 2017
Glass art on display at Popelka Trenchard Glass studio in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin
Thomas Wilmer

Join nationally known artists Stephanie Trenchard and Jeremy Popelka in their Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin studio for a conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer. Stephanie and Jeremy share their personal philosophies, and their passion for creating distinctive blown and cut glass sculptures, jewelry and fine art paintings.

Exploring Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin's maritime history

By Feb 19, 2017
Engine room telegraphs at Door County Maritime Museum
Jason Lopez

Boat building has been a part of Sturgeon Bay’s fabric since the 1830s. During the first and second World Wars, hundreds of Naval and support vessels, including the legendary PT Boat were built here. In addition to boat building and repair, Sturgeon Bay is also a safe harbor during the midst of winter for the 1,000 foot-long lake freighters. The Door County Maritime Museum chronicles and showcases the region’s nautical history. In addition to engaging displays and artifacts, the museum also maintains the fully restored 100 year-old MV John Purvis tugboat.

Join Adam Gronke the Maritime Museum’s Curator.