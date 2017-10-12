Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Detroit insiders share their passion for the city’s resurgence

By 5 minutes ago

Detroit's street art symbolizes the city's vibrant new urban beauty
Credit THOMAS WILMER

Detroit’s resurgence is propelling with a new light rail, the freshly opened Little Caesars Arena—an anchor of a 50 block downtown development project, the legendary Motown Museum’s expansion plans, and a visit with the owner of Michigan’s oldest licensed brewpub, Traffic Jam & Snug.

Join the conversation with Detroit Convention & Visitors Bureau staffers, Renee Monforton, Jennifer Ollinger and Stan Smith; Carolyn Howard owner of Traffic Jam & Snug; Brian Stevenson at Motown Museum; and Tom Wilson, President and CEO of Olympia Entertainment at Little Caesars Arena.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer iTunes NPR podcast album art
Credit Kornreich Design, San Luis Obispo

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via: 

Apple Podcast

NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

NPR One (APP)

player.fm

Google Plus

mixcloud

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin

Website

360 Magazine

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer winner of the 2016, 2015, 2013 Lowell Thomas Award
Credit SATW Foundation

Tags: 
Detroit
Motown
olympia entertainment
Traffic Jam & Snug
NPR One

Related Content

A Visit to “Hitsville U.S.A.” Birthplace of the Detroit--Motown Sound

By Jun 20, 2016
Thomas Wilmer

Join Correspondent Tom Wilmer in Detroit, Michigan at Hitsville U.S.A., the birthplace of Motown Records. The Motown Sound— It’s been described as a marriage of saintly and secular music, melding the syncopation and improvisation of the jazz be-bop movement.

Reinventing America--Detroit’s Westside “Ponyride” Incubator Provides Transforming Opportunities

By Jun 19, 2016
Thomas Wilmer

Phillip Cooley saw opportunity in a 30,000 square-foot abandoned, derelict printing plant in downtown Detroit’s Westside Corktown neighborhood.

Cooley purchased the foreclosed building for $100,000 in 2011 with a vision to provide low-cost commercial incubator workspaces for startups that could not afford market-rate workspaces, along with small businesses struggling to grow on limited budgets. 

The Detroit Institute of Art—turning a museum inside out

By Feb 14, 2017
Diego Rivera's frescos are not to be missed highlight at the Detroit Institute of Art
Thomas Wilmer

The Detroit Institute of Art has been an integral part of Motor City’s fabric since 1885. Today the world-class museum has turned itself inside out by bringing art to the neighborhoods. DIA also provides free school busses for classroom museum visits. The 658,000 square-foot DIA and its 100 galleries is regarded as one of America’s six premier art museums. A visit with the Institute Director, Salvador Salort Pons and Pam Marcel, Public Relations Director.

Detroit’s Traffic Jam and Snug—a 50-year locavore diner & home of Michigan’s oldest brewpub

By Apr 3, 2017
Traffic Jam and Snug

Midtown Detroit’s Traffic Jam and Snug restaurant has remained as an extremely popular dining destination and an industry trendsetter for more than 50 years. 