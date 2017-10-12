Detroit insiders share their passion for the city’s resurgence

Detroit’s resurgence is propelling with a new light rail, the freshly opened Little Caesars Arena—an anchor of a 50 block downtown development project, the legendary Motown Museum’s expansion plans, and a visit with the owner of Michigan’s oldest licensed brewpub, Traffic Jam & Snug.
Join the conversation with Detroit Convention & Visitors Bureau staffers, Renee Monforton, Jennifer Ollinger and Stan Smith; Carolyn Howard owner of Traffic Jam & Snug; Brian Stevenson at Motown Museum; and Tom Wilson, President and CEO of Olympia Entertainment at Little Caesars Arena.
