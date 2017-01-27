Demonstrators Descend On D.C., Calling For End To Legal Abortion

Once more, the National Mall is swelling with demonstrators.

Just one week after President Trump's inauguration at the Capitol and six days after the Women's March on Washington, abortion-rights opponents are raising their voice in the nation's capital. The annual rally they call the March for Life attracted demonstrators from across the country Friday.

The demonstration, which has been held each year since the nationwide legalization of abortion in 1973, is celebrating a seminal moment in its decades-long run: a speech from a sitting vice president.

Mike Pence is scheduled to address the rally, becoming the first vice president to do so. And he's not the only representative from the Trump administration expected to speak Friday: Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway will also be on stage.

The demonstration also carries explicitly religious overtones. Artists on stage have led prayers, performing Christian music and calling for support "in Jesus' name." Amid the crowd, which began gathering hours early for the rally, NPR's Sarah McCammon noted that many of the protesters' signs quote biblical verses — among a spate of other signs calling for defunding Planned Parenthood.

"We demand the immediate eradication of abortion," the musical group Transform DJs told the crowd as they opened the day's program. "As we follow Jesus, this atrocity will stop with us."

As Sarah has reported, the brief interlude between this rally and the march that flooded the same spaces last Saturday makes for an abrupt juxtaposition.

Among the many pillars of the platform published by organizers of the Women's March on Washington, "open access to safe, legal, affordable abortion and birth control for all people" was central. And while some groups are participating in both demonstrations, the overlap in people attending both isn't expected to be large.

"I think we're a pretty different march — we're a one-issue march," March for Life President Jeanne Mancini told Sarah.

The day's schedule opens with an hourlong rally and segues into a march toward the Supreme Court and Capitol buildings, where demonstrators are asked to visit their congressperson to advocate for their cause.

It kicks off a weekend of associated marches planned in several other U.S. cities, including Salt Lake City, Denver and Austin, Texas.

