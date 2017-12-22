Related Program: 
Deadline nears for public comment on National Park Service's proposed fee increase

By Ezra David Romero/Capital Public Radio 12 hours ago
  A view of Yosemite National Park.
    A view of Yosemite National Park.
    Flickr Creative Commons/Edward Stojakovic

The deadline for submitting public comment on the Trump Administration’s plan to raise fees at 17 national parks is 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, December 22. 

The proposal would raise vehicle entrance fees from around $25 to $70 at California national parks like Yosemite.

In November, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and 10 other attorney generals sent a letter to the National Park Service saying the project would severely limit who can afford to visit parks.

NPS proposed the increase as a way to fill a $11.3 billion maintenance backlog for fixing things like roads and campgrounds. The increases would affect visitors during peak season and if approved may go into effect in 2018.

Click here to submit public comment on the NPS website.

