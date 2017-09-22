Dave Douglas On Piano Jazz

A composer, improviser and trumpeter, Dave Douglas develops music that transcends the boundaries of traditional jazz. In 2000, when he was Marian McPartland's guest, he was JazzTimes magazine's "Artist of the Year." On this 2000 episode of Piano Jazz, Douglas talks about his album Soul on Soul, a stunning tribute to Mary Lou Williams. He and McPartland share their love for Williams' music with their rendition of "Cloudy." Bassist James Genus joins them to perform another Williams tune, "Scratchin' in the Gravel."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 2000.

SET LIST

"Cloudy" (Williams)

"Scratchin' in the Gravel" (Williams)

"Blue Heaven" (Douglas)

"Threnody" (McPartland)

"What's Your Story Morning Glory" (Williams)

"Play It Momma" (Williams)

"Free Piece" (McPartland, Douglas)

"I Hear a Rhapsody" (Brackeen)