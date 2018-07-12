Crunch day for Brexit

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … After a stormy week of resignations, the British government is about to publish its latest proposals for exiting the European Union. Will this blueprint deliver the promised "comprehensive vision" to businesses craving a clear direction? We hear from the new Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, and Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce. Also in this edition: as President Trump begins his first official visit to the U.K., the BBC's Anu Anand finds out whether he can expect to receive a warm welcome. Today's podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/12/2018)