Criminal charges filed against former San Luis Obispo administrator

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office has filed criminal charges against John Wallace, a former county administrator.

According to the DA’s office, two felony counts and two misdemeanor counts have been filed against Wallace, the former administrator of the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District. The charges come after a 10-month-long investigation into allegations Wallace violated several conflict of interest laws. The complaints say between 2011 and 2013, Wallace allegedly made, participated in, or influenced governmental decisions in which he had a financial interest.

In a statement, District Attorney Dan Dow said the public has the right to expect administrators will carry out their duties lawfully and ethically.

"John Wallace served the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District for more than 27 years, always with direct board and legal approval and in plain view of the public and regulators," said Dennis D. Law, an attorney for Wallace, in a statement emailed to KCBX. "He is dismayed by the unprecedented action and confident the facts of the case will clear the air."

Wallace’s arraignment is expected in the coming weeks.