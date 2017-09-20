Related Program: 
KCBX News

Crews near final phase of Big Sur bridge rebuild

By Erika Mahoney/KAZU 1 hour ago
  • Bob Riggins, who works for MNS Engineers, poses for a picture. He's been in the construction business for 35 years and says this project has been a source of pride for him.
    Bob Riggins, who works for MNS Engineers, poses for a picture. He's been in the construction business for 35 years and says this project has been a source of pride for him.
    Erika Mahoney/KAZU

The downed bridge that split Big Sur in two is getting closer to completion. It’s been seven months since winter storms damaged it beyond repair and left part of the community stranded. 

A new bridge is taking shape 100 feet above Pfeiffer Canyon in Big Sur. Surrounded by Redwood trees, the deck is a maze of rebar. Construction workers in bright yellow vests and hard hats carefully walk across it. They’re making sure everything is ready for when concrete will be poured in Friday night.

Bob Riggins of MNS Engineers says it's one of the final steps in rebuilding.

"I think when you get ready to pour the deck, everybody gets excited because you know that you’ve done a lot of work to get to that point and it’s kind of the culmination of everything," said Riggins, who is inspecting the bridge for Caltrans. He says the pour will be a tiring 12 hour job. But once done, the bridge can reopen in just a few weeks. 

"I’m really excited and I’m excited for the people that live around here and the businesses because they’ve basically been put out," Riggins said.

Miles McBreen lives south of the closure. He’s been using a hiking trail to get around the downed bridge, so he can visit family in Monterey.

"The solitude is nice too, but it has been getting a little old. So it will be nice to get the bridge open," McBreen said.

There’s no exact day for when the bridge will reopen but Caltrans says it will be in mid-October. About 40 miles south of the bridge, Highway 1 is still closed at Mud Creek because of a massive landslide. Caltrans expects to have the highway rebuilt there by late summer of 2018.

Tags: 
Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge
Big Sur
Highway 1
California Highway 1 Discovery Route
Caltrans
KAZU

Related Content

Commuting By Foot: Big Sur Residents Struggle With Life After Mudslide

By Kirk Siegler/NPR Jun 12, 2017
Kirk Siegler/NPR

Rush hour in Big Sur, Calif., has taken on a whole new meaning.

Most mornings and afternoons, a newly built footpath that plunges through a grove of towering redwoods is clogged with workers and schoolchildren.

That hiking trail is a lifeline. It circumnavigates a bridge on the Pacific Coast Highway that has been closed since February, after it collapsed from rain and mudslides. Without that path, much of the village of Big Sur would be cut off from the outside world.

Mud Creek landslide adds at least a year's delay to Rt. 1 reopening

By Greta Mart May 25, 2017
Greta Mart/KCBX

The Mud Creek Slide is being called the biggest landslide to hit the Central Coast, at least in recent memory. On May 20, millions of tons of rocks and dirt collapsed over Route 1 when four separate, adjacent slides triggered at the same time, combining into one massive terrain avalanche.

Big Sur Chamber of Commerce optimistic despite landslides and road closures

By Bree Zender May 24, 2017
Greta Mart/KCBX

The Big Sur area has been losing tourism business over the past year due to a series of natural disasters. It started with last summer’s Sobranes Fire, which set records as the the costliest American wildfire in terms of the resources it took to put out. Then heavy winter rains caused road closures due to mudslides and the condemnation of the Pfieffer Canyon Bridge. Then came the massive landslide that wreaked havoc on the area last Saturday. 

Nine miles south of the Big Sur mega-landslide, Ragged Point Inn and Resort is open and thriving

By Aug 29, 2017
Iconic Ragged Point sign has pointed the way for decades
Thomas Wilmer

A massive landslide this past spring sealed off Highway 1 nine miles north of the San Luis Obispo/Monterey County line. Fortunately the dramatic realm of Big Sur Country south of the slide is still open and accessible. Tom Wilmer visits with Rory Cosma at the family-owned Ragged Point Inn and Resort, located 24-miles north of Cambria. 

CalTrans to rebuild Highway 1 on top of massive Mud Creek slide

By Krista Almanzan/KAZU Aug 2, 2017
Courtesy of John Madonna

The plan to clear a massive landslide that destroyed a stretch of Highway 1 north of Ragged Point earlier this year is to not clear it. Instead, CalTrans will build a road on top of it. 