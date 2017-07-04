The "Coppertone Girl" is all grown up

Brought to You By is our series about all the stuff that’s become part of the culture and of the economy. Where did they come from and who thought of them?

If Coppertone Water Babies Sunscreen is part of your summer supply stash this year, check out the artwork on the bottle. It’s a picture of a dog nipping at the rear-end of a toddler’s swimsuit on the bottle.

When Joyce Ballantyne designed the original artwork for that logo back in 1959, she used her own daughter as a model. The size of the little girl’s swimsuit has grown over the years, but Coppertone has used versions of it on their products ever since. For the latest installment in our seasonal series, “Summer, Brought to you By,” we hear from Joyce Ballantyne’s daughter, the now grown-up “Coppertone Girl.”