A conversation about World Metal Health Day

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10th every year, with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health.The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide. Tune in for a conversation with the reluctant therapist, Elizabeth Barrett, about making mental health a cultural priority. Your calls will be welcomed and encouraged.
Broadcast date: 10/10/2017