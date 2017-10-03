Broadcast date: 10/5/2017

Conscious Aging is a unique program for seniors looking for guidance, meaning making, connection, and community to help fortify themselves for their aging years. The focus of the Conscious Aging workshop series is to invite shifts in consciousness away from self-limitation, lack, isolation, and fear and toward expansiveness, inclusiveness, wholeness, connection, and compassion. People assume that the solutions we’re seeking come from outside ourselves, but it’s important to recognize that some of the problems—as well as their solutions—arise from within us. In other words, it’s about consciousness.

Join Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with Kathy Murphy, PhD, and Roslyn Strohl, LMFT, as they discuss the unique program being offered by Hospice SLO County of Conscious Aging and how the workshop can help foster growth, connection, and learning.

