Related Program: 
KCBX News

Coalition works to fight opioid abuse in SLO county

By 3 minutes ago
Related Program: 
KCBX News
  • Flikr User David K

The San Luis Obispo County Opioid Safety Coalition is celebrating its first anniversary.

Of the 58 counties in California, San Luis Obispo ranks in the top third in opioid abuse and prescribes over a quarter more opioid-based medication than the California average. The Coalition was formed last January to fight against growing opioid abuse in San Luis Obispo County.

Dr. Star Graber with County Drug and Alcohol Services said it’s unclear why the county runs so high on the list. But many think it’s because the demographics of the county tend to match that of people who are generally prescribed opioids during medical visits.

“If you look at opioid use disorders, a lot of those clients are older and Caucasian,” Graber said.

Over the past year, the Coalition has collected data about opioid use. They’ve also held “take-backs” to properly dispose of opioid medication so it doesn’t get into the hands of people prone to addiction disorders.

The Coalition is holding a summit next week at the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center’s Auditorium in San Luis Obispo to celebrate the anniversary. It will take place from 8:00-10:30 the morning of January 19. You can find more information here.

Tags: 
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County Drug and Alcohol Services
Star Graber
Opioid Abuse

Related Content

Only half of San Luis Obispo County marijuana growers heed order to register

By Nov 30, 2016
Greta Mart/KCBX

New numbers released this week show that only about half of marijuana cultivators in San Luis Obispo County have registered their grows with the county after officials passed an ordinance requiring it. 

Central Coast adult literacy programs connect tutors and learners

By Greta Mart Dec 28, 2016
Courtesy of Dr. Ann Lippincott/Vocabulary Workshop presentation

In San Luis Obispo County, an estimated 30,000 adults have limited literacy skills in English. In Santa Barbara County, about 18 percent of adults lack basic English literacy skills, that’s 50,000 people. And in Monterey County, according to Panetta Institute for Public Policy, 28 percent of adults - or eighty to ninety thousand people - are unable to read or understand written English.

Chinese tourists poised to soon become California Central Coast's #1 international demographic

By Dec 14, 2016
Hearst Castle, San Simeon is one of the top draws for tourists from China
Thomas Wilmer

Ten years ago, Chinese tourists visiting the Central Coast was a blip on the screen. Today, China is the number two inbound demographic, close behind Canada and Mexico. It’s anticipated that Chinese tourists will soon become number one demographic. Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Chuck Davison, President and CEO of Visit San Luis Obispo County about the explosive growth and distinctive cultural dynamics of visitors from China. 