Clifford Nae’ole talks story about significance of the Hawaiian lei

Clifford Nae’ole who works at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua as the Cultural Advisor talks about the spiritual importance of the Hawaiian Lei.

Clifford Nae'ole works at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua on Maui as the Cultural Advisor.

Nae’ole talks story about the powerful-symbolism associated with the traditional Hawaiian Lei and sings a dreamy Hawaiian chant all about the lei.

