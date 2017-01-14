Related Program: 
Clifford Nae’ole talks story about significance of the Hawaiian lei

2017-01-14
Clifford Nae’ole (L) with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Clifford Nae’ole works at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua on Maui as the Cultural Advisor.

 Nae’ole talks story about the powerful-symbolism associated with the traditional Hawaiian Lei and sings a dreamy Hawaiian chant all about the lei.

Jean Dickinson proudly wears her lei
Sacred Black Rock on Maui
vista from Lahaina pier on Maui
