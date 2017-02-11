Chinese poet Du Fu’s 8th century thatched cottage in downtown Chengdu China

A visit to the magical urban Du Fu Cao Tang 24=-acres of tranquility in the heart of downtown Chengdu. A conversation with local resident and guide, Mavis Liu Mei.

In the heart of the Chengdu metropolis of 14 million souls, step through an archway just off a main arterial and the urban cacophony is silenced inside the tranquil Du Fu Cao Tang 24-acre park. Lush bamboo forests, towering trees and ponds serve as soothing backdrops for the numerous shrines honoring Chinese kings, princesses, ministers, generals, and poets from the past 1,800 years.

Off in a far corner, there’s a thatched cottage surrounded by ponds and a forest of bambooThe revered Chinese poet Du Fu lived in this Chengdu cottage 1,200 years ago. Join local, Mavis Liu Mei as she talks about Chengdu’s urban park and poet Du Fu.

