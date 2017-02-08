Children’s dental health: Cavities shouldn’t be “just part of growing up”

Broadcast date: 2/9/2017

It is widely believed that “the eyes are the window to your soul,” but what many don’t know is that the mouth is the window to the health of the body--or that problems in your mouth can affect the rest of your body. Yet, a report by the American Dental Association found more than 100 million Americans fail to see a dentist each year. And many parents still believe that tooth decay (cavities) are just a normal part of growing up—with tooth decay one of the most common chronic conditions of childhood in the U.S. The CDC reports about 1 in 5 children 5 to 11 years of age have at least one untreated cavity—and yet they are nearly 100% preventable!

February is both Children’s Dental Health Month and Heart Month-- Join host Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with Theron Stout, DDS, Pediatric Dentist with Stout Pediatric Dentistry and Tolosa Children’s Dental Center, Suzanne Russell, Clinic Director with Tolosa Children’s Dental Center and Theresa Anselmo, Executive Director, Partnership for the Children of San Luis Obispo County as they discuss the importance of starting good oral health habits early, and the impact of poor oral health both in children and adults. As well as the reluctance that many individuals feel about obtaining oral health care, and the challenges that many families face to access quality care, and what is being done about it through community collaborations and partnerships.

