Chattanooga’s Bessie Smith Cultural Center-- a showcase of black culture and history

President of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, Dionne Jennings visits with Tom Wilmer on his NPR podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer about the showcase of African American history and showcased artifacts

Willy Mays, Jackie Robinson, Bessie Smith—"The Empress of the Blues", Dr. Martin Luther King and his wife Coretta, Samuel L. Jackson, Dr. Emma Wheeler, and pro football player Reggie White—they all have one thing in common, and that’s their connection with the Tennessee town of Chattanooga.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a discovery of the history and story of Chattanooga’s African American cultural experience with Dionne Jennings, President of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via:

Follow Tom on Social Media

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin

Website