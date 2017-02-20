Chattanooga’s Bessie Smith Cultural Center-- a showcase of black culture and history

Willy Mays, Jackie Robinson, Bessie Smith—"The Empress of the Blues", Dr. Martin Luther King and his wife Coretta, Samuel L. Jackson, Dr. Emma Wheeler, and pro football player Reggie White—they all have one thing in common, and that’s their connection with the Tennessee town of Chattanooga.
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a discovery of the history and story of Chattanooga’s African American cultural experience with Dionne Jennings, President of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.
