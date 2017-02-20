Related Program: 
Chattanooga’s Bessie Smith Cultural Center-- a showcase of black culture and history

  • correspondent Tom Wilmer with Doinne Jennings President of the Bessie Smith Center in Chattanooga
    correspondent Tom Wilmer with Doinne Jennings President of the Bessie Smith Center in Chattanooga
  • African roots are showcased at the museum
    African roots are showcased at the museum
  • Especially poignant for the school kids who visit the museum are the historical images of another time in Chattanooga's history
    Especially poignant for the school kids who visit the museum are the historical images of another time in Chattanooga's history
  • Powerful images of baseball stars who started their careers playing on the Negro League teams in Chattanooga. There were three
    Powerful images of baseball stars who started their careers playing on the Negro League teams in Chattanooga. There were three
  • Pennants from the variouse Negro League baseball teams around the country
    Pennants from the variouse Negro League baseball teams around the country
  • The Negro Baseball exhibit will be up through July 2016
    The Negro Baseball exhibit will be up through July 2016
  • Insightful Negro League Baseball ephemara tells a poignant tale of a time in America
    Insightful Negro League Baseball ephemara tells a poignant tale of a time in America
Willy Mays, Jackie Robinson, Bessie Smith—"The Empress of the Blues", Dr. Martin Luther King and his wife Coretta, Samuel L. Jackson, Dr. Emma Wheeler, and pro football player Reggie White—they all have one thing in common, and that’s their connection with the Tennessee town of Chattanooga.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a discovery of the history and story of Chattanooga’s African American cultural experience with Dionne Jennings, President of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.  

