Broadcast date: 11/20/2014

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education provides academic and financial support for more than 35,000 students, over 10 districts, in 75 public schools. The Office is administered by the County Superintendent of Schools, a locally elected position, currently held by Dr. Julian Crocker. This January, after serving three consecutive four-year terms as County Superintendent, Dr. Julian Crocker will be relinquishing his position and Dr. Jim Brescia, will succeed him.