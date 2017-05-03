Cancer fundraiser cruises aboard John Wayne’s yacht in Newport Beach

Conversations aboard John Wayne's Yacht Wild Goose berthed in Newport Beach--History, legacy and upoming anniversary events and special John Wayne Cancer Foundation shipboard fundraisers are discussed.

If Hollywood icon, John Wayne were still alive he’d be 110 years old this month--but the revered yacht the Wild Goose a converted WWII minesweeper lives on, home ported in Newport Beach, California.

Join Tom Wilmer for a journey of discovery aboard the yacht Wild Goose.

In celebration of John Wayne’s birthday there’s an assortment of festivities and special cruises offered to the public.

And there’s a greater good component, as many of the festivities are actually fundraisers for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

We’ll meet Wayne’s former skipper, 83 year-old Bert Minshall as well as one of the current skippers, Captain Lars Berg.