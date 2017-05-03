Related Programs: 
Cancer fundraiser cruises aboard John Wayne’s yacht in Newport Beach

John Wayne aboard the Wild Goose
Credit Hornblower Cruises

If Hollywood icon, John Wayne were still alive he’d be 110 years old this month--but the revered yacht the Wild Goose a converted WWII minesweeper lives on, home ported in Newport Beach, California.

Join Tom Wilmer for a journey of discovery aboard the yacht Wild Goose.

In celebration of John Wayne’s birthday there’s an assortment of festivities and special cruises offered to the public.

And there’s a greater good component, as many of the festivities are actually fundraisers for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

We’ll meet Wayne’s former skipper, 83 year-old Bert Minshall as well as one of the current skippers, Captain Lars Berg.

Wild Goose under steam
Credit Tony
John Wayne wax sculpture
Credit Tony

Hornblower Cruises
John Wayne Cancer Foundation
Newport Beach
Show Your Grit
