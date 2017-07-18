Cambria brush fire forces evacuations

A three-acre vegetation fire that ignited early Tuesday afternoon in downtown Cambria has forced San Luis Obispo County to issue evacuation orders for residences and businesses along Main Street and Bridge Street.

Ron Alsop of San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services said county sheriff deputies went door-to-door of the few residences affected and told people to evacuate. The Sheriff's Office also conducted a reverse 9-1-1 call to inform residents and businesses of the evacuation.

Alsop said air tankers and helicopters were dropping water on the fire from above, and no injuries have been reported.

Main Street is closed from Burton Drive to the 1800 block of Main. CalFire is referring to this fire as the Bridge Fire.

