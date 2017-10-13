California sues over Trump's health care law cuts

California is leading a lawsuit by 18 states against the Trump administration. That’s after the President suspended a key component of the health care law this week.  

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra argues the President is illegally sabotaging the health care law.

"He doesn’t just get to pick and choose which laws he’ll follow, or which bills he’ll pay," Becerra said. 

In this case, the bills are to insurance companies. President Trump’s executive order ends the federal reimbursements that help insurers offer reduced co-pays and premiums to some lower-income customers, as required by the Affordable Care Act.

The White House says the subsidies are illegal, because Congress never appropriated the money. But ending them could cause insurers to raise premiums or stop offering plans under Obamacare. The lawsuit argues the administration is not upholding the health law in good faith. 

