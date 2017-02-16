California’s Energy Future

Broadcast date: 2/16/2017

How can California fight climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and still meet its energy needs?

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests about how to plan for a low emissions future for California. He will be joined by Dr. Ray Weymann, a member of the National Academy of Sciences, who since retiring from his career in astrophysics has used his experience to give numerous lectures in climate science and is one of the founders of the Climate Science Rapid Response Team, George Williams, past chairman of the Business Council for Sustainable Energy, and James Kelly, Chief Executive Officer for ARES North America as they discuss how California’s energy supply, infrastructure and energy usage will evolve, and what it might look like by 2050.

