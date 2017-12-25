California to flip the switch in the new year and phase out incandescent light bulbs

On Jan. 1, 2018, California will be the first state to move forward with stricter light bulb standards. Regulations that take effect in the new year mean that retailers in the state should stock their shelves with bulbs that deliver at least 45 lumens per watt. Translation: they need to be roughly three times more energy efficient than the old incandescent bulb. Instead, people will choose between compact fluorescent lights and LEDs, which can last for more than a decade, saving Californians a total of $1 billion a year in electricity costs.