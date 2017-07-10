From California College of Arts & Crafts to Sturgeon Bay—one couple’s artistic journey

Join nationally known artists Stephanie Trenchard and Jeremy Popelka in their Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin studio for a conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer. Stephanie and Jeremy share their personal philosophies, and their passion for creating distinctive blown and cut glass sculptures, jewelry and fine art paintings.
