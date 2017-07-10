From California College of Arts & Crafts to Sturgeon Bay—one couple’s artistic journey

Door County Maritime Museum's Curator Adam Gronke takes us on an overview of the museum's artifacts and living history-restored circa 1916 tugboat and more

Boat building has been a part of Sturgeon Bay’s fabric since the 1830s. During the first and second World Wars, hundreds of Naval and support vessels, including the legendary PT Boat were built here. In addition to boat building and repair, Sturgeon Bay is also a safe harbor during the midst of winter for the 1,000 foot-long lake freighters. The Door County Maritime Museum chronicles and showcases the region’s nautical history. In addition to engaging displays and artifacts, the museum also maintains the fully restored 100 year-old MV John Purvis tugboat.

Join Adam Gronke the Maritime Museum’s Curator.