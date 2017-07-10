Related Program: 
From California College of Arts & Crafts to Sturgeon Bay—one couple’s artistic journey

Glass art on display at Popelka Trenchard Glass studio in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin
Credit Thomas Wilmer

Join nationally known artists Stephanie Trenchard and Jeremy Popelka in their Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin studio for a conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer. Stephanie and Jeremy share their personal philosophies, and their passion for creating distinctive blown and cut glass sculptures, jewelry and fine art paintings.

elegant example of Popelka Trenchard glass art on display at their Sturgeon Bay studio
Credit Thomas Wilmer
Credit Kornreich Design, San Luis Obispo

Sturgeon Bay
Jeremy Popelka
Stephanie Trenchard
Travel Wiscon
NPR One

Join Adam Gronke the Maritime Museum’s Curator.