California Central Coast's Secret Season--discover Cambria and Morro Bay mid-winter getaways

January and February is when hotel occupancy, restaurant patronage, and tourists visiting the Central Coast is at a low ebb. Throughout the San Luis Obispo Countt, January is “Restaurant Month” with ample offerings of two-for-one dinners, and other hard to pass up deals. Many hotels offer overnight stays far below posted rates.
Come along for a journey of discovery of value driven getaways and staycations. Visits include the Fireside Inn on Moonstone Beach. Robins Restaurant in Old-Town Cambria, and Charlie Yates the Inn at Morro Bay.
