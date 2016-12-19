California Central Coast's Secret Season--discover Cambria and Morro Bay mid-winter getaways

Correspondent Tom Wilmer explores mid-winter value staycation getaway options on the California Central Coast in Cambria and the Inn at Morro Bay

January and February is when hotel occupancy, restaurant patronage, and tourists visiting the Central Coast is at a low ebb. Throughout the San Luis Obispo Countt, January is “Restaurant Month” with ample offerings of two-for-one dinners, and other hard to pass up deals. Many hotels offer overnight stays far below posted rates.

Come along for a journey of discovery of value driven getaways and staycations. Visits include the Fireside Inn on Moonstone Beach. Robins Restaurant in Old-Town Cambria, and Charlie Yates the Inn at Morro Bay.

