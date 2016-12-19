Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

California Central Coast's Secret Season--discover Cambria and Morro Bay mid-winter getaways

By Dec 19, 2016
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Morro Bay's back bay is a stunningly beautiful place
Credit Thomas Wilmer

January and February is when hotel occupancy, restaurant patronage, and tourists visiting the Central Coast is at a low ebb. Throughout the San Luis Obispo Countt, January is “Restaurant Month” with ample offerings of two-for-one dinners, and other hard to pass up deals. Many hotels offer overnight stays far below posted rates.

Cambria's Moonstone Beach at sundown
Credit Thomas Wilmer

Come along for a journey of discovery of value driven getaways and staycations. Visits include the Fireside Inn on Moonstone Beach. Robins Restaurant in Old-Town Cambria, and Charlie Yates the Inn at Morro Bay.    

The Inn at Morro Bay's waterfront bar is stellar place to watch the sunset
Credit Thomas Wilmer
Hearst Castle Pool
Credit Thomas Wilmer

