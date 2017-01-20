Cal Poly, UCSB students organize walkouts to protest Trump

Students at Cal Poly and University of California, Santa Barbara marched out of classes and through their campus in the rain today in response to Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.

At Cal Poly, the march was titled: "A Walkout Against Bigotry and Hate." Students carried signs, megaphones and chanted “Hey-hey-ho-ho, Donald Trump has got to go,” and “Hands too small can’t build a wall.” Over a hundred students began on march on Cal Poly's Dexter Lawn and continued down Grand Avenue.

Hundreds of students, supporters and faculty also braved heavy showers to march on the UCSB campus Friday afternoon.

“It is our duty to fight for our freedom,” UCSB demonstrators chanted. “It’s our duty to love and support one another.”

Tyler Suarez-Brown, a spokesperson for the Cal Poly march, considers it important for people to see how many others share the same beliefs on the presidency.

"A big thing here is to demonstrate that they're not alone,” Suarez-Brown said. “They have a platform to speak. And they have a platform on the local level."

A few students on the Cal Poly campus supported Trump with chants and signs. Student Jack Rackovich marched alongside the protesters holding a sign reading, "Yes, Your President."

"I just want to show these people that there are other opinions,” Rackovich. “Not every college kid is a far-left liberal. Intelligent people can have different opinions."

The Cal Poly march was organized by multiple campus clubs like Cal Poly Against Donald Trump, the Queer Student Union and the Black Student Union.